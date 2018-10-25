Green (illness) is ready to make his 2018-19 debut against the Jets on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Green will need to be officially activated off injured reserve, which will require an additional roster move, even though the club has already announced plans to ship Christoffer Ehn to the minors. With Green healthy, he figures to not only slide into the team's top pairing, but also the first power-play unit and should provide a boost to the team's blue line scoring.