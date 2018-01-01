Red Wings' Mike Green: Sets up goal before ball drops
Green picked up an assist Sunday in a 4-1 home win over the Penguins.
Green had a forgettable December, adding only four points and a minus-3 rating through 12 contests. The offseason addition of former Penguin Trevor Daley was intended to alleviate pressure from Green; it has in the sense that the Canadian defender has been able to scale back a bit on his 23:33 of average ice time from 2016-17, but there's been nothing to suggest that Green's about to go on a streak similar to the one that saw him post 11 points in the first nine games of the season.
