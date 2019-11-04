Red Wings' Mike Green: Sitting out again Monday
Green (illness) won't suit up in Monday's game against the Predators.
Green will endure a second straight absence due to this sickness, so Alex Biega will remain in the lineup. The Red Wings hope a couple more days of rest will get Green right for Wednesday's road matchup against the Rangers. The veteran blueliner has two points and a minus-7 rating through 14 games this year.
