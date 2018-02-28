Green (neck) will officially be an injured scratch for Wednesday's game against the Blues, as confirmed by Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Green, who was considered a sure bet to move on from Detroit before Monday's trade deadline (largely due to his pending unrestricted-free-agent status), is actually relieved that he wasn't dealt, according to The Detroit News. "My mind frame was always here in Detroit," he said. The defenseman's fantasy owners probably wish he did move to a contender, as Green doesn't have high-profile complimentary weapons in Motown. And worse yet, it appears that his neck injury is legitimate and wasn't used as an excuse to sit him for the six games leading up to deadline day. However, Blashill did note that Green could return Friday against host Winnipeg.