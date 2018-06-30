Red Wings' Mike Green: Staying put in Detroit
Green will sign a contract extension with the Red Wings, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Details of the contract length are pending, but it comes with an average annual value of $5.375 million, according to the SiriusXM NHL Network. According to CapFriendly, he'll take a $625,000 per-year paycut compared to the rate of his expiring three-year deal. It's clear that Green enjoys playing for Detroit, as he could have joined a contending team as a rental player at the trade deadline last February, but nothing had surfaced in that regard.
