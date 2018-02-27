Red Wings' Mike Green: Stays in Motown
Green (neck) was not traded by the Red Wings on Monday, the Detroit Free Press reports.
This caught many by hockey pundits by surprise, as the mobile puck-moving defenseman was considered the surest bet among Red Wings to get dealt to a contender. However, GM Ken Holland managed to flip forward Tomas Tatar to the Golden Knights for three early-round draft picks in a move that was well received by the Detroit faithful. Green is apparently injured, so it'll be interesting to see whether he travels to St. Louis for Wednesday's game against the Blues.
