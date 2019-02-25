Red Wings' Mike Green: Strong effort in loss
Green scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.
His fifth tally of the season gave the Wings a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but it was all Sharks after that. Green has five points (one goal, four assists) in the last five games, but despite his recent scoring surge and the fact that the 33-year-old has a contract that expires after the 2019-20 season, there's been little talk of him being dealt to a contender at the trade deadline.
