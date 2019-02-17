Green picked up two assists while adding two shots, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.

It's been a decade since the blueliner was a point-a-game threat with the Capitals, but Green is still capable of making an impact now and then with his all-around play. On the season, the 33-year-old now has four goals and 22 points in just 37 games, and his plus-7 rating has him poised to finish in the black for the first time since 2014-15.