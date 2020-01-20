Red Wings' Mike Green: Suffers injury Monday
Green (upper body) left Monday's contest in Colorado and will not return.
Green exited Monday's contest in the second period and did not return. The 34-year-old veteran has struggled in the offensive zone this season with just eight points in 41 games. His status for Wednesday's game in Minnesota is questionable for right now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.