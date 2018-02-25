Red Wings' Mike Green: Takes charter to Big Apple
Green (neck) traveled to New York ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Green has missed the past five games amid rumors that he'll be traded to a contending team ahead of Monday's deadline. We'd be surprised if he draws into the upcoming contest, but it's worth checking back around warmups to confirm that he's not out there preparing to play. This game has a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.
