Red Wings' Mike Green: Taking steps to counter virus
Green (illness) remains without a timetable for his return, though he is feeling better, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports, citing Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
According to St. James, Green rode a (stationary) bike Tuesday, and early indications point to the veteran making progress in his recovery from a virus that's been attacking his liver and causing him to feel fatigued. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the club ends up adding extra depth on the blue line in case Green gets a late start to the new season. Robbie Russo was waived by the Coyotes on Tuesday, so there's a chance that he could reunite with the Original Six club.
