Red Wings' Mike Green: Talks of extension heating up
The Red Wings are confident they will be able to Green (neck) under a new two-year contract, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Contract talks between the two sides this week have been described as "productive," but it would be a bit surprising if Green decided not to entertain offers from other clubs as a pending unrestricted free agent. After all, the Red Wings have missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons and are already at long odds to claim the Stanley Cup in 2019. Green is recovering from cervical spine surgery, but it's not believed to be a serious issue.
