Red Wings' Mike Green: Team hoping he returns Saturday
Green (lower body) could return Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill left room for the possibility of Green not being ready to go for a road game against the Wild, but the veteran defenseman is trending in the right direction. Just how important is he to the Original Six club, you ask? Well, consider that Detroit only has two wins in the past 12 games without Green available to serve as the power-play quarterback.
