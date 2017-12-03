Red Wings' Mike Green: Torched defensively in Montreal
Green skated to a minus-4 rating through 17:15 of ice time in Saturday's devastating 10-1 road loss to the Canadiens.
The Red Wings were outshot 34-to-23 in this contest and Green picked up just one block to cap off the forgettable performance. He didn't factor into his team's lone goal to help his own cause, either. With the Canadian defenseman earning only one point through his last eight games, he's a reasonable candidate for your fantasy bench assuming you have at least one viable alternative.
