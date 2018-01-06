Red Wings' Mike Green: Two helpers in win
Green recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.
The pair of helpers improve Green to 20 for the campaign and give him 24 points through 40 games. He's now on track to post his first 40-point campaign as a Red Wing, and his 12 power-play markers are particularly encouraging. The veteran is locked into an offensive role, so he projects to remain a solid contributor from the blue line in most fantasy settings.
