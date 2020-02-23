Green isn't getting caught up in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The 34-year-old rearguard is in his fifth season with the Red Wings. He's trudging along with three goals, eight assists and a minus-32 rating over 48 games, but contending teams assuredly will consider the fact that he's on an expiring contract. Green is cashing out the balance of a two-year, $10.75 million deal. "You worry about day-to-day in this league," he said. "Obviously, anything can happen, but it's not something I stew over too much."