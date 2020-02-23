Red Wings' Mike Green: Unfazed by trade talk
Green isn't getting caught up in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The 34-year-old rearguard is in his fifth season with the Red Wings. He's trudging along with three goals, eight assists and a minus-32 rating over 48 games, but contending teams assuredly will consider the fact that he's on an expiring contract. Green is cashing out the balance of a two-year, $10.75 million deal. "You worry about day-to-day in this league," he said. "Obviously, anything can happen, but it's not something I stew over too much."
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.