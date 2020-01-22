Red Wings' Mike Green: Value takes another hit
Green (upper body) isn't likely to fetch the Red Wings any more than a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick if another team pursues him by the next trade deadline, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Green's diminishing value took another hit Monday, when he was forced to leave a road game against the Avalanche after 8:54 of ice time. The veteran rearguard only has two goals and six assists through 41 games this season, and contending clubs might shy away from the 34-year-old knowing his contract will have to be significantly appropriated on the heels of a two-year, $10.75 million deal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.