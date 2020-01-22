Green (upper body) isn't likely to fetch the Red Wings any more than a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick if another team pursues him by the next trade deadline, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Green's diminishing value took another hit Monday, when he was forced to leave a road game against the Avalanche after 8:54 of ice time. The veteran rearguard only has two goals and six assists through 41 games this season, and contending clubs might shy away from the 34-year-old knowing his contract will have to be significantly appropriated on the heels of a two-year, $10.75 million deal.