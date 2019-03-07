Green's season-ending illness is not a long-term concern, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Green reportedly visited with a specialist, who recommended that the puck-moving defenseman simply rests for multiple weeks in order to treat a liver-attacking virus that been reactivated after he dealt with the same issue at the beginning of the season. At any rate, it's safe to drop him in all redraft leagues at this time.

