Green will miss 7-10 days due to the return of a virus that initially surfaced at the start of the season, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This is discouraging news for Green, as the defenseman missed the first nine games of the 2018-19 campaign due to this virus, which attacks the liver. This issue rendered Green questionable for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, and while he ultimately appeared in that contest, the power-play quarterback went minus-2 with only one shot over 23 minutes of ice time in a 3-1 loss. Green is expected to miss at least five games while he's on the shelf this time.