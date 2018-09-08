Green said he is healthy following neck surgery, but the veteran defenseman still needs to be cleared for contact, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Green went as far say saying there's a "night and day (difference)" with his neck, but the Red Wings will want to make sure that's the case before putting him into games. He'll be monitored closely when training camp practice gets underway next Friday. As it stands now, Green is expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 4.