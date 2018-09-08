Red Wings' Mike Green: Waiting for medical clearance
Green said he is healthy following neck surgery, but the veteran defenseman still needs to be cleared for contact, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Green went as far say saying there's a "night and day (difference)" with his neck, but the Red Wings will want to make sure that's the case before putting him into games. He'll be monitored closely when training camp practice gets underway next Friday. As it stands now, Green is expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 4.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Feels great following neck surgery•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: New deal for two years, $10.75 million•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Staying put in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Talks of extension heating up•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Free-agent decision looming•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Neck surgery goes without a hitch•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...