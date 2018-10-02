Red Wings' Mike Green: Will miss at least one month
Green (illness) will be out for at least one month, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Green was placed on injured reserve Monday. The power-play quarterback is dealing with a virus that attacks the liver.
