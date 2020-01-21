Red Wings' Mike Green: Will miss two-plus weeks
Green (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild.
Green exited Monday's loss to the Avalanche with this injury, and now he'll miss the final game before the All-Star break. The veteran blueliner will miss at least a couple weeks, so he may be placed on IR for the time being while reinforcements are called up from minors. Jonathan Ericsson figures to bump into the lineup Wednesday while Filip Hronek should take a top-pairing role.
