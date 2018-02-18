Red Wings' Mike Green: Will not play Sunday
Green (upper-body) will miss his second straight game on Sunday.
The 32-year-old defenseman has six goals and 29 points on the year for Detroit. Green will remain day-to-day for the time being, as the injury doesn't appear to be too serious. He's worth stashing on the bench or being claimed from the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
