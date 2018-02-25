Red Wings' Mike Green: Will watch from media box again
Green (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This will be the sixth straight game Green misses, as the Red Wings are taking every precaution to ensure he's healthy since buyers are lining up ahead of Monday's trade deadline. A contender will look to shore up its blue line with Green, who has six goals and 29 points through 56 games this season combined the veteran appeal necessary for a playoff run.
