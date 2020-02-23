Red Wings' Mike Green: Won't play with deadline coming up
Green will sit out for Sunday's game versus the Flames as a precautionary measure, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Green is set to be an unrestricted free agent in July, so he could be traded by the Red Wings -- who have already been eliminated from playoff contention -- before Monday's deadline. The veteran blueliner can submit a 10-team, no-trade list, so he has some say in where he ends up. Jonathan Ericsson will enter the lineup in Green's place.
