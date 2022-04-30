Seider wired a wrist shot for a goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils, which was Detroit's final game of the season.
The Calder Trophy favorite finishes with seven goals, 43 assists, 151 hits and 161 blocked shots as a 21-year-old blueliner. He's lauded for his fearless two-way game, and it's remarkable that he put up such gaudy numbers on a rebuilding Red Wings team that didn't have a single skater finish with a point-per-game average. Seider has the potential to be a franchise defenseman and he's locked in on the No. 1 power-play unit after dropping two goals and 19 assists in that critical special teams spot this season.
