Seider collected a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

This was the third shorthanded assist for Seider in his young career, and there should be more to come since the prized defenseman is fearless and always willing to jump into the action. The Calder Trophy winner is off to a disappointing start with three apples comprising his point total through 11 contests, but fantasy managers are urged to be patient. Under the direction of new coach Derek Lalonde, Seider is starting his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone roughly 35 percent of the time, but in order to get him going offensively, we project he'll see closer to a 50-50 split in terms of zone starts as the season progresses.