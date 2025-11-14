Seider scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The 24-year-old blueliner opened the scoring early in the second period by sneaking a shot through traffic past Lukas Dostal. It was Seider's first power-play goal and first multi-point performance of the season, a welcome flicker of life after a sluggish start that had seen him produce just two goals and eight points in 17 games.