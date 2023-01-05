Seider produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Seider snapped an eight-game point drought with the man-advantage helper, but it was too little, too late, as the Devils dominated in the second and third frames to snag this road victory. The second-year blueliner has two goals and 11 assists through 36 games, which isn't moving the needle much in fantasy leagues, though Seider does have 78 hits and 87 blocked shots to provide a boost in some of the ancillary categories.