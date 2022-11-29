Seider had a goal, an assist and three shots during Monday's 4-2 defeat to the visiting Maple Leafs.

With six points in his past five games, Seider, who opened Monday's scoring off a first-period scramble in front of the net, is starting to produce offensively the way many insiders expected of the 2022 rookie of the year. What's not expected from the 21-year-old defenseman's stat line is the growing number of minus ratings, despite entering Monday leading the Red Wings in average ice time (22:59). During his past eight appearances, Seider is a combined minus-11.