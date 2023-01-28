Seider delivered three blocked shots and six hits in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.

Seider's game is centered around grit and determination. He posted three apples in the prior contest -- a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens -- and the blueliner followed it up with a strong defensive effort against the Isles. Seider and the Wings will look to bounce back offensively versus the Oilers on Tuesday; for the season, he's produced three goals and 21 assists through 48 games.