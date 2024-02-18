Seider registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- to complement three hits and five blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Seider set up a one-timer to Patrick Kane on the man advantage to open the scoring in the contest, and the puck-moving defenseman capped it off with the lone helper on the game's final goal, a third-period wrist shot courtesy of Lucas Raymond. The Wings actually posted a minus-17 shot differential in this one, but Seider hustled on defense to help goalie James Reimer secure the shutout. Seider is up to six goals, 23 assists and 15 power-play points through 54 games.