Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Developing in AHL
Seider, the sixth overall selection in this year's draft, will start the season with AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
As noted by Khan, Seider is accustomed to the larger rinks of Germany's DEL league, so he'll hone his craft with the Griffins for the time being. Still, since the Red Wings have been longing for another skilled power-play quarterback, this 6-foot-4, 183-pound prospect might only be an injury or two away from carving up NHL ice. You don't need to draft Seider in non-keeper formats, but he makes for a nice dynasty stash at a relatively scarce position.
