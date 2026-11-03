Seider recorded two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

The star blueliner had a had in Detroit's first and last tallies of the night, setting up Carter Mazur for his first career NHL goal in the first period and then blocking a shot that caromed to Emmitt Finnie for an empty-netter late in the third. Seider has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, while he's still looking for his first goal of 2026-27, he's piled up 10 assists in 15 games so far while adding 40 blocked shots, 29 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating.