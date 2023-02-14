Seider notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Seider has been handing out apples left and right with 11 of them over his last 11 games. He's also gone plus-3 in that span. The 21-year-old defenseman appears to have put his slow start to the season behind him with this recent run of success. He's up to three goals, 26 helpers, 86 shots on net, 119 hits, 125 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 52 contests this season.