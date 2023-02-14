Seider notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Seider has been handing out apples left and right with 11 of them over his last 11 games. He's also gone plus-3 in that span. The 21-year-old defenseman appears to have put his slow start to the season behind him with this recent run of success. He's up to three goals, 26 helpers, 86 shots on net, 119 hits, 125 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 52 contests this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Continues to battle hard•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Eleven points in last nine games•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Seeing uptick in offense•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Provides power-play assist•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Explodes for four points•