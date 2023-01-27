Seider collected three assists Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
One helper came on the power play. The season started slowly for the wunderkind (13 points in 38 games), but he's gotten hot in his last nine games (one goal, 10 assists). If he can keep this up, Seider will be a sneaky fantasy play over the second half.
