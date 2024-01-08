Seider notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Seider ended a five-game drought when he set up Michael Rasmussen's game-winning goal late in the third period. The 22-year-old Seider had eight points over 15 contests in December, playing well in a top-four role as usual. He's at 23 points, 71 shots on net, 73 hits, 90 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 40 outings overall. While it's solid all-around production, Seider has yet to really grow on offense from his 50-point effort as a rookie in 2021-22.