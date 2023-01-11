Seider posted four assists and three shots, leading the Red Wings to a 7-5 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

The first star of Tuesday's contest, Seider picked up assists on all three Red Wing goals in the first period and Dylan Larkin's power-play goal in the second period. While the German defenseman has been a disappointment in the points department to start the 2022-23 campaign, Tuesday's performance could be the spark that sets off a strong second half. Seider is now up to two goals and 17 points in 39 games.