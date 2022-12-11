Seider registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

This was the first point in five December contests for Seider. The German has been inconsistent offensively in his second NHL season, and so far, he's manufactured only four power-play points after turning in 21 of those on the way to a Calder Trophy-winning campaign. Nonetheless, Seider continues to showcase his dogged determination in the defensive zone based on 61 hits and 63 blocked shots through 27 games.