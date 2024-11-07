Seider produced an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The pairing of Seider and Simon Edvinsson was on the ice for all four of the Red Wings' goals in the win. Seider is starting to find a groove again with five helpers over his last five contests. The 23-year-old defenseman remains capable of excellent category coverage in fantasy. He has eight points (two on the power play), 23 shots on net, 40 hits, 30 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances.