Seider scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Seider's offensive struggles are no secret, but even he couldn't be kept silenced in this high-scoring contest. He ended a four-game point drought with the goal, which came at 13:54 of the third period and stood as the game-winner. The second-year defenseman has six points, 31 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-6 rating through 17 appearances this season.