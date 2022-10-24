Seider notched a power-play assist, five blocked shots, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Seider helped out on Dylan Larkin's goal just 2:02 into the contest. The assist ended Seider's drought on offense to begin the year -- he had been held off the scoresheet in the first four games. The 21-year-old has partially made up for it with his usual supply of non-scoring numbers. He has 12 blocks, nine hits and 14 shots on net in five contests. He'll have some work to do to catch up to the 50-point pace he set as a rookie last year.