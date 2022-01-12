Seider posted a power-play assist, four hits, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Seider helped out on a Tyler Bertuzzi goal late in the second period. The 20-year-old Seider was absent from the contest after taking a puck to the head, but he was able to return and finish with 19:07 of ice time. The rookie blueliner has helpers in three of his last four games, and he's up to 24 points (10 on the power play) in 37 contests overall. He's added 69 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-1 rating, providing strong all-around production to help in a wide range of fantasy formats.