Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is pleased with how Seider (undisclosed) is progressing for AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Seider's missed the last four games for the Griffins, but Yzerman likes what he's already seen from Detroit's 2019 sixth overall draft pick. "We're really pleased with his development," Yzerman said. "At the start of the season, I thought he would average 17 minutes, 18 minutes maybe. I looked at the ice time recently, he's been 25, even 27 minutes a game. An 18-year-old D-man in that league, it's tough. He's playing in all situations and he's touching the puck." Seider, who calls Germany home, sits at two goals, 18 assists, and a minus-5 rating through 46 games with the Griffins. The Wings have every reason to be excited about the brawny right-shot defenseman's potential.