Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Lands entry-level deal

Seider inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Sunday.

The hockey world was a bit stunned when Seider's name was called by the Red Wings at sixth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He was largely considered a first-round talent but not top-10 worthy. The 6-foot-4 German does possess a ton of potential and Detroit is ready to tap into it sooner rather than later. He could join AHL Grand Rapids at some point this season.