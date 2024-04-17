Seider scored a goal in the regular-season finale Tuesday, a 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Winged Wheel fans won't get to see how Seider would fare in the playoffs, at least not this year, as Detroit was eliminated from playoff contention by virtue of the Capitals defeating the Flyers on Tuesday. Still, it was another strong regular-season campaign for the fiery young defenseman who just cashed out the balance of his entry-level contract with the Wings. Seider registered a career-high nine goals to complement 33 assists in 2023-24, matching his point total from last season. He remained a force on the man advantage based on three goals and 14 assists, and his defensive contributions were rock solid as well, as Seider blocked 213 shots and delivered 210 hits. Risk-averse fantasy managers will likely place a premium on Seider during next year's drafts since the durable defenseman has yet to miss a game.