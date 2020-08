The Red Wings loaed Seider to Adler Mannheim of the DEL on Friday.

Seider spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, notching 22 points in 49 games while posting a minus-5 rating. The sixth overall pick from the 2019 draft will be recalled by Detroit ahead of next season's training camp and should make his NHL debut at some point in 2020-21.