Seider produced an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

Seider picked up his second point of the campaign when he helped out on David Perron's second-period tally. Both of Seider's points have been assists, and his slow start will make it tough for him to match the 50-point pace he produced as a rookie last year. The 21-year-old has at least partially offset his lack of offense with 23 blocked shots, 20 hits, 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through nine contests, but fantasy managers expected more from the second-year rearguard.