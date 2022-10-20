Seider, the reigning Calder Trophy winner, is plus-2 with five blocked shots and seven hits through the first three games. However, he is still looking for his first point of the young season.

Ideally, Seider would have some points by now, but it's far too early to panic. The 21-year-old defenseman already has 11 shots on goal and he's averaging 3:13 of ice time on the man advantage. Detroit has found early success with a number of offseason pickups -- including Ben Chiarot, who forms the top defensive pair with Seider -- and it seems like it's only matter of time before the blue-line phenom starts lighting it up in the box score.