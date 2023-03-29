Seider posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in the Red Wings' 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Seider picked up helpers on Andrew Copp's goal and David Perron's power-play goal. This performance snaps a six-game point drought for the defenceman. After posting 50 points in his rookie season, the German defenceman has taken a step back offensively this season with five goals and 37 points in 73 games.